Bingham County, ID

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Arco, Mud Lake Desert, Lower Snake River Plain, Teton Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-11 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-12 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Arco, Mud Lake Desert; Lower Snake River Plain; Teton Valley; Upper Snake River Plain WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Light to moderate snow expected. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible below 5000 feet and up to 4 inches possible above 5000 feet. Winds gusting to 35 mph may produce areas of blowing snow and reduced visibility. * WHERE...Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Ashton, Tetonia, and Driggs. * WHEN...Continuing until noon Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

alerts.weather.gov

