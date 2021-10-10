Special Weather Statement issued for South Washington Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-10 12:25:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-10 12:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: South Washington Coast A thunderstorm will impact the upper Long Beach peninsula of northwestern Pacific County through 1245 PM PDT At 1222 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm capable of producing a waterspout about 10 miles west of Leadbetter Point, or about 14 miles north of Long Beach. This thunderstorm is moving to the southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Waterspout, winds in excess of 30 mph, and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally hazardous waters. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Oysterville around 1235 PM PDT. WATERSPOUT...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH