Accidents

Plane with engine trouble deploys parachute and crashes into trees, SC officials say

By Bailey Aldridge
News-Democrat
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA small airplane that was having engine trouble crashed into trees in South Carolina on Sunday, officials said. The pilot was about three miles away from the Greenville Downtown Airport when the plane started having oil pressure problems, the Wade Hampton Fire Department said. Robert Hoover, a spokesperson for the...

