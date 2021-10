The No. 21 Texas A&M football team (4-2, 1-2 SEC) is heading into this weekend's contest at Missouri (3-3, 0-2 SEC) game with much different momentum than expected. The Aggies played then-No. 1 Alabama on Saturday and were expected to lose their third game in a row. And, if the offense had continued to struggle, it would not have been shocking to see A&M as potentially an underdog this coming week.