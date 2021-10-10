CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plane with engine trouble deploys parachute and crashes into trees, SC officials say

By Bailey Aldridge
San Luis Obispo Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA small airplane that was having engine trouble crashed into trees in South Carolina on Sunday, officials said. The pilot was was headed to the Greenville Downtown Airport and was about 3 miles away when the plane started having oil pressure problems, the Wade Hampton Fire Department said. The pilot...

www.sanluisobispo.com

