Maggie Gyllenhaal, 43, cuts a stylish figure in a chic black blazer and jeans as she attends The Last Daughter photocall in Lyon

By Ellen Coughlan, Sameer Suri For Mailonline
 6 days ago

Maggie Gyllenhaal cut a stylish figure at The Last Daughter photo call during the 13th Festival Lumiere in Lyon, France on Sunday.

The 43-year-old actress looked effortlessly chic in a black blazer which she paired with a casual white T-shirt and jeans.

The star - who has made her feature directorial debut with the film - beamed as she posed for photographers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26j8FW_0cN5J7ff00
Chic: Maggie Gyllenhaal cut a stylish figure at The Last Daughter photo call during the 13th Festival Lumiere in Lyon, France on Sunday

Maggie paired her outfit with stylish designer white loafers and a thin black belt, and her brunette locks were styled in soft curls and she added red lipstick for a pop of colour.

Keeping accessories to a minimum she donned a silver bracelet and elegant rings as she arrived to continue promotional duties for the film.

It comes after the star brought understated elegance to the opening ceremony of the festival on Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EpsCy_0cN5J7ff00
Casual: The actress looked effortlessly chic in a black blazer which she paired with a casual white T-shirt and jeans
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xxXkO_0cN5J7ff00
Director: The star - who has made her feature directorial debut with the film - beamed as she posed for photographers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zG3uJ_0cN5J7ff00
Looking good: Maggie paired her outfit with stylish designer white loafers and a thin black belt as she made her arrival for the photocall

She slid her svelte frame into a black floor-length gown that featured a plunging neckline hinting at her enviably trim midriff.

Maggie accented the dress with an understated matching blazer, adding a quirky touch to the look with trendily mismatched earrings.

The sister of Jake Gyllenhaal wore her hair in a bob reminiscent of the flapper era and sharpened her unmistakable features with makeup.

She flashed her megawatt smile as she made her way around the red carpet on a pair of vertiginous black stilettos.

Once inside the ceremony she took the stage and could be seen holding a sign declaring the festival officially open.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WXvP2_0cN5J7ff00
Style: Her brunette locks were styled in soft curls and she added red lipstick for a pop of colour

Her fellow directors who will have films shown at the festival include Jane Campion who is also the recipient of this year's Prix Lumiere.

Maggie is attending the festival as a 'special guest' in a category that also features Italian filmmaker Paolo Sorrentino and French composer Philippe Sarde.

Another 'special guest' is Rebecca Hall - who just like Maggie is a Hollywood actress screening her feature film directorial debut.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RbE0K_0cN5J7ff00
En vogue: It comes after the star brought understated elegance to the opening ceremony of the festival on Saturday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KNPTp_0cN5J7ff00
Hoofing it: She flashed her megawatt smile as she made her way around the red carpet on a pair of vertiginous black stilettos
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14ZTKO_0cN5J7ff00
'Ouvert!': Once inside the ceremony she took the stage and could be seen holding a sign declaring the festival officially open

Maggie's new film has already played such events as the Venice Film Festival, the New York Film Festival and the Telluride Film Festival.

Its upcoming schedule will see it whirl through the BFI London Film Festival, the Film Fest Gent and the SCAD Savannah Film Festival among others.

The film, adapted from a novel by the hit Italian author Elena Ferrante, will drop on Netflix on New Year's Eve after two weeks of limited theatrical release in America.

Olivia Colman and Dakota Johnson head a cast that includes Jessie Buckley, Peter Sarsgaard, Dagmara Dominczyk, Paul Mescal and Ed Harris.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Afgd3_0cN5J7ff00
In the offing: Her film, adapted from a novel by the hit Italian author Elena Ferrante, will drop on Netflix on New Year's Eve after two weeks of limited theatrical release in America
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QSkpe_0cN5J7ff00
Esteemed company: Her fellow directors who will have films shown at the festival include Jane Campion who is also the recipient of this year's Prix Lumiere

