Stanford Profs Name 12 Must-Listen Podcasts

The pandemic may be (once again) winding down, or should we say entering another trough. That means folks are on the move again, including (perhaps especially) MBA students. With most schools’ campuses reopened for in-person classes, many are spending more time in the car or on the train again. At Stanford Graduate School of Business, Insights by Stanford Business polled GSB faculty asking for their top picks based on what they’ve been listening to in their free time, and the professors came back with a wide-ranging list of shows.