CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Stanford Profs Name 12 Must-Listen Podcasts

By P&Q Staff
Poets and Quants
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pandemic may be (once again) winding down, or should we say entering another trough. That means folks are on the move again, including (perhaps especially) MBA students. With most schools’ campuses reopened for in-person classes, many are spending more time in the car or on the train again. At Stanford Graduate School of Business, Insights by Stanford Business polled GSB faculty asking for their top picks based on what they’ve been listening to in their free time, and the professors came back with a wide-ranging list of shows.

poetsandquants.com

Comments / 0

Related
Science Focus

Instant Genius Podcast: Mental Shortcuts, with Prof Marcus du Sautoy

Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week’s episode, we talk to Marcus du Sautoy. He’s the Charles Simonyi Professor for the Public Understanding of Science at the University of Oxford, and author of the book Thinking Better: The Art Of The Shortcut. He reveals how...
ARTS
stanford.edu

Three Stanford scholars have been named American Physical Society Fellows

Stanford University physicists Benjamin Lev, Srinivas Raghu and Monika Schleier-Smith have been elected 2021 American Physical Society Fellows. The APS Fellowship Program was created to recognize members who have made advances in physics through original research and publications or made significant innovative contributions in the application of physics to science and technology. They may also have made significant contributions to the teaching of physics or service and participation in the activities of the society.
STANFORD, CA
Poets and Quants

Representation Matters: Embracing Hispanic Heritage Month At Stanford GSB

In English, adelante translates to “forward” or “ahead.” For many Hispanic families, the word encompasses a larger conceptual meaning: The generations to come will have it better than those that came before. “It is something you often hear as part of the immigrant narrative. But, it’s something that doesn’t have...
SOCIETY
Current

APM names Joanne Griffith CCO of podcast division

APM Studios, the podcast production division of American Public Media, has named Joanne Griffith CCO and promoted Thomas De Napoli to chief strategy officer. The moves are effective immediately, according to a Thursday press release. APM Studios became an official entity in September. In her new role, Griffith will oversee...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russ Roberts
Poets and Quants

MBA Handicapping: Core Answers For Common B-School Interview Questions

Like many round one MBA applicants right now, Carlos is prepping for admissions interviews. He brings a lot to the game: a 750 GMAT score, a 7.4 out of 10 undergraduate GPA, and work experience as an operations analytics senior manager. His post MBA goalis to develop a startup. He’s...
COLLEGES
Poets and Quants

Meet The MBA Class Of 2023: Konstantin Yarin, North Carolina (Kenan-Flagler)

“I cannot remain long in a comfort zone. I always strive for the next challenge.”. Fun Fact About Yourself: I led my first team at work at the age of 22, with all my subordinates being older. Undergraduate School and Major: Kuban State Technological University, Marketing. Most Recent Employer and...
COLLEGES
Poets and Quants

Meet UNC Kenan-Flagler’s MBA Class Of 2023

High potentials are considered the holy grail of hires. They are the young professionals projected for the c-suite. They possess certain X-factors: the imagination to stretch possibilities, the expertise to design solutions, and the personality to bring people together. They’re selected for high profile stretch assignments, watched closely, and coached consciously. Most of all, high potentials are always learning and testing limits.
COLLEGES
Poets and Quants

Meet The MBA Class Of 2023: Nicholas Heyward, North Carolina (Kenan-Flagler)

“Passionate, business-minded person who loves new adventures and pushing the boundary of what’s possible.”. Fun Fact About Yourself: I’m a huge car enthusiast! Instead of Netflix, my quarantine hobby became modifying my car in the garage to Stage 2 performance. Undergraduate School and Major: Morehouse College, Business Administration. Most Recent...
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organizational Behavior#Business Schools#Profs#Stanford Business#Gsb#Econtalk#Caltech#The Seven Ages Of Paris#French
EDMTunes

Spotify Studied Brain Activity While Listening to Music & Podcasts to Optimize Digital Audio Ads

Spotify has been studying brain activity to optimize its digital audio ads. The music and podcast streaming company partnered with Neuro-Insight, a neuroanalytics company, to conduct a study of more than 600 participants. During the study, participants listened to a wide range of genres, including rock, Latin, rap, and more, while digital audio ads played in between. Simultaneously, researchers measured their brain activity to analyze the response to stimulus using SST, or steady-state topography, which was developed by Neuro-Insight founder Richard Silberstein.
TECHNOLOGY
AFP

Harvard's endowment soars to $53.2 bn

Harvard University's endowment shot up 27 percent in a year, according to its annual financial report published Thursday, making it more than ever the world's richest university. Only 5 to 5.5 percent of the endowment at Harvard is used to fund the actual running of the university.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Poets and Quants

The Disruptors: The Token MBA, Born Of A Disappointing B-School Experience

Michael Chen thought he’d get much more out of his MBA than he did. “I spent my MBA cooped up in lockdown, taking classes over Zoom with my video off,” the Class of 2021 London Business School MBA says. “Most of the time, I was exploring more timely content through YouTube, books, and podcasts.”
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
chaindrugreview.com

Prof. Pamela Stamm named Outstanding Faculty Liaison of the Year by NCPA Foundation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Pamela Stamm, Associate Professor of Pharmacy Practice at the Auburn University Harrison School of Pharmacy, has been named the 2021 Outstanding Faculty Liaison of the Year by the National Community Pharmacists Association Foundation as part of NCPA’s Annual Convention, which was held Oct. 9-12, in Charlotte, N.C. The award recognizes a faculty liaison who demonstrates exceptional leadership and commitment to independent pharmacy, their NCPA Student Chapter, and the community. This marks the first time a faculty member from the Harrison School of Pharmacy has won the award.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Poets and Quants

In 2nd Year, Big Changes To Emory Goizueta’s John Lewis Case Competition

Last year, Emory University’s Goizueta Business School created the world’s first major racial justice case competition. Now the John R. Lewis Racial Justice Case Competition is back for a sophomore go-round, with major changes to the format. “We are partnering with four other universities that will host preliminary rounds, each...
COLLEGES
The Independent

MIT grapples with early leader's stance on Native Americans

As the third president of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Francis Amasa Walker helped usher the school into national prominence in the late 1800s.But another part of his legacy has received renewed attention amid the nation's reckoning with racial justice: his role in shaping the nation’s hardline policies toward Native Americans as a former head of the U.S. office of Indian Affairs and author of “The Indian Question,” a treatise that justified forcibly removing tribes from their lands and confining them to remote reservations.MIT is now grappling with calls from Native American students and others to strip Walker's name...
COLLEGES
Poets and Quants

A Challenge To Businessweek’s European & Asian MBA Rankings

Only a month ago, Bloomberg Businessweek crowned IMD in Switzerland for having the best MBA program in Europe and CEIBS in Shanghai for best in Asia. It now turns out that the same challenge to the magazine’s ranking of U.S. business schools may well impact its European and Asian MBA rankings. An analysis of the raw scores behind those rankings by Yale School of Management Deputy Dean Anjani Jain finds a different outcome.
EDUCATION
Poets and Quants

Mr. Future Tech In Healthcare

Hello! I have over five years of programming experience and have launched two startups. One was during my time at college and another was fully funded during my final year of undergraduate. Right now, I work in Germany on Blue Card in a 25m euro funded startup where I’m helping them to build a SAAS product. I have also orchestrated AT&T SAAS from draft stage to launch.
SOFTWARE
Poets and Quants

Mr. Indian IT Auditor

I am currently an IT Audit Consultant working at Deloitte as a Consultant. I graduated with a B Tech degree from NIT Silchar. I have done a content writing internship and have co-authored an anthology with 20 other young writers. Details:. Undergrad School: National Institute of Technology, Silchar, India. Undergrad...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy