CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
KXAN

How Willie Nelson’s family helped save two area dogs in need

By Kelsey Thompson
KXAN
KXAN
 6 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After the death of local music industry icon and venue owner Tim O’Connor, Willie Nelson’s daughters came to the rescue to care for the dogs O’Connor left behind.

Musicians Amy and Paula Nelson helped rescue O’Connor’s two dogs, Bobbie Nelson and Yoyo Nelson, after his death in July from Hodgkins lymphoma. O’Connor founded or owned local staples like The Backyard and Austin Music Hall.

The two musicians collaborated with Austin Pets Alive! and pet rescue and recovery service, TRAPRS, to help safely retrieve the pups. TRAPRS helped handle the boarding, rehabilitation and training of the two dogs, spending approximately $2,800 throughout the process.

Both Bobbie Nelson and Yoyo Nelson currently live in foster care and are available for adoption. APA! is also asking members of the public to consider donating to TRAPRS to help offset the financial costs of rescuing Bobbie Nelson and Yoyo Nelson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eiAY9_0cN5HvLo00
(Courtesy: Ashley Garza)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XTuKG_0cN5HvLo00
(Courtesy: Ashley Garza)

Comments / 0

Related
KXAN

Texas 13-year-old lived with a hole in her heart

With the help of Dell Children's Medical Center in Austin, Grace survived with a heart pump she carried around every day, her life depended on it but her heart was still too weak. A few weeks later she was back in the hospital after having a stroke.
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

KXAN

3K+
Followers
690
Post
587K+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy