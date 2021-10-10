CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Saul Dell appraises blockchain technology, keeps mum on Bitcoin

By Anisha Pandey
cryptopolitan.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDell CEO said that blockchain technology is underrated and needs more recognition. Michael Dell refused to comment on Bitcoin. Michael Saul Dell is one of the biggest names in the world as he is the Chairman, CEO, and founder of one of the world’s biggest tech companies, Dell Technologies. In a recent interview with New York Times, Dell made it clear that blockchain technology is “underrated.”

