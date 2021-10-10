‘The Baby-Sitters Club’ Stars Reveal Claudia & Stacey Go Through ‘Big Struggles’ In Season 2

‘The Baby-Sitters Club’ returns for season 2 on October 11. HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Shay Rudolph and Momona Tamada about Stacey and Claudia’s ‘ups and downs’ in season 2 and their new castmates.

Stacey and Claudia’s friendship will continue to be a focal point of The Baby-Sitters Club season 2, which premieres October 11 on Netflix. HollywoodLife got EXCLUSIVE scoop from Shay Rudolph and Momona Tamada about what to expect from their characters’ friendship in the new episodes.

“I think they get definitely closer over this season because you naturally get closer as friends as time goes on, but they both go through pretty big struggles,” Shay told HollywoodLife. “I think they’re there for each other through those times, which is really sweet to see.”

Shay Rudolph and Momona Tamada in ‘The Baby-Sitters Club’ season 2. (Netflix)

Momona added, “I think it’s really beautiful to see how their relationship kind of goes through its ups and downs and how their friendship as an outcome is stronger in the end.”

The first season explored Stacey’s journey living with diabetes. Shay opened up about how Stacey will continue to navigate having diabetes in season 2. “I think Stacey is a really strong character despite any struggles she goes through she’s still her bright self regardless of anything that’s against her,” Shay said. “I think we get a really great opportunity to see her be even stronger this time and come out a better person and have her friends support her through it all.”

Momona revealed that Claudia’s family will be a major storyline in the second season. “I think fans definitely see a lot of growth within her family and the relationships between her sister, for example,” Momona teased. “I think Claudia’s character arc this season is really beautiful, and I’m just really excited for everyone to get to see it. I think her story would resonate with very many people.”

The Baby-Sitters Club will also be adding two new characters in season 2: Mallory and Jessi. Momona and Shay revealed how Claudia and Stacey react to the new members. “I think for Claudia it’s definitely a little bit of an adjustment. The outcome of it is definitely a closer friendship for sure,” Momona said.

The cast of ‘The Baby-Sitters Club’ season 2. (Netflix)

As for Stacey, Shay said that her character’s “mindset is always the more the merrier. I mean, in season 1 when Dawn comes in she’s like, ‘Here, let me help you. I was the new girl once, too. You’re the new girl.’ So she gets it. She’s always happy to have more friends.”