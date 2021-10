Ah, TikTok. The teen obsession du jour. An app that becomes what you make of it. As an adult, you may find yourself on #TrueCrimeTok, #ToddlerTok, or #CookingTok, depending on how you interact with videos. Maybe you’ve even tried one of the many dance challenges on the app. But as a teacher, you’re certainly aware that TikTok has a more sinister side. The Devious Licks Challenge horrified us and took us completely by surprise. But that doesn’t mean that we need to panic over new warnings about “future” TikTok challenges. Let’s dig into why that is.

