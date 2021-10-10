CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington RT Sam Cosmi ruled out with ankle injury

By Bryan Manning
 6 days ago
The Washington Football Team came into Sunday’s game with a laundry list of injuries. One of those injuries was to All-Pro right guard Brandon Scherff, who is out 2-3 weeks with a knee injury.

In the first half of Washington’s game against the Saints, Washington lost rookie right tackle Sam Cosmi for the day with an ankle injury.

Cosmi originally went down after an Antonio Gibson touchdown run and was slow to get up. He left the field under his own power.

On its next series, Cosmi actually returned to the game for Washington but quickly went down again without contact. It appeared Cosmi rolled his injured ankle in pass protection, and Washington didn’t take a chance, ruling him out for the day.

That means veteran Cornelius Lucas, who did an excellent job for Washington at left tackle last season, is the right tackle for the remainder of the day.

