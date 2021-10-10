Disney and Turner take the ice in upcoming NHL season
On June 7, 2004, the Tampa Bay Lightning closed out the Stanley Cup Final with a 2-1 win over the Calgary Flames in Game 7. There were no posts from overjoyed Lightning fans on Instagram or TikTok. No viral memes to share on Twitter. No discussions about the Game 7 heroics of Tampa Bay goalie Nikolai Khabibulin on WhatsApp or Reddit. No championship merchandise to show off on Pinterest. No rides home from Amalie Arena on Uber or Lyft to grab a late dinner from DoorDash paid for with Venmo.www.bizjournals.com
Comments / 0