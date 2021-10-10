Free Minnesota testing program Door Dashes COVID spit test to homes

As COVID-19 vaccines became widely available in the U.S. this year, some people who had put life plans on hold earlier in the pandemic decided not to wait any longer. One of them was Scientific American senior health editor Tanya Lewis, who got married in August. But in the weeks leading up to the wedding day, infections of the novel coronavirus, or SARS-CoV-2, had started to rise again nationwide. So the wedding was held outdoors and limited to fewer than 40 guests, with all the adults confirming they were vaccinated—and Lewis handed out over-the-counter antigen tests for the coronavirus just before the ceremony, then asked guests to take them. These relatively low-cost tests return results within 15 to 30 minutes. “I wanted to make sure that I had one extra layer of protection,” she says.
