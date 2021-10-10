CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Free Minnesota testing program Door Dashes COVID spit test to homes

By Editorials
West Central Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PAUL — With kids back in school, testing mandates at some workplaces and the delta variant pushing cases higher, Minnesota is seeing some of the highest demands for coronavirus testing since the pandemic started. Store shelves are cleared of rapid tests, and social media is a-twitter with questions about...

IN THIS ARTICLE
