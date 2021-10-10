CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Is the Honda Ridgeline in Last Place?

By Allison Barfield
 6 days ago
Wait for a second, isn’t the 2021 Honda Ridgeline a first-place truck? Well, it tends to rank well among critics, at least. But drivers and critics might disagree because we found some information that puts the Honda Ridgeline in last place. The Honda Ridgeline is last in sales. While looking...

MotorBiscuit

The 2022 Honda Ridgeline Might Be Better Than the 2022 Toyota Tacoma

The 2022 Honda Ridgeline is not the same Ridgeline people have ignored for a long time. In fact, in a lot of ways, the new Ridgeline is actually better than the best-selling pickup in its class. The 2022 Toyota Tacoma does a lot of things really well, which is why it sells the most every year. What does the 2022 Honda Ridgeline have that the 2022 Toyota Tacoma doesn’t? There might be a lot more than you think.
Autoblog

Honda engineers will tackle the Rebelle Rally in a Ridgeline

Honda will participate in the 2021 edition of the Rebelle Rally, an eight-day off-road navigation event that takes place in Nevada and in California. It's entering a Ridgeline pickup, and it's putting a pair of engineers in the cabin to learn more about how the pickup performs. Open exclusively to...
MotorBiscuit

Tacozilla, the Chinook-Inspired Toyota Tacoma Camper, Is Coming For SEMA

SEMA is coming, and with it, a whole host of badass off-road trucks, SUVs, campers, and more. While SEMA can get a bit silly at times, some concepts strike a chord and move closer to production. After seeing the Chinook-inspired Toyota Tacoma camper known only as “Tacozilla,” I think we will all be screaming for Toyota to make it.
24/7 Wall St.

The Longest-Lasting Cars on the Road

Cars are intended to be a long-term purchase. Whether they are used mostly for commuting to and from work, driving the kids to school and other activities, running errands or all of the above, most car owners keep them for years. While some models break down much faster than average, others are longer lasting than […]
torquenews.com

Why the Honda Fit is the Best Car for the Money

Looking for a good, reliable used car? Here’s what one car expert has to say about this contender that used car shoppers should not overlook in spite of its age. In a recent Scotty Kilmer YouTube channel video, Scotty makes a good case of why searching for used-car personal sellers looking to sell their “spare” car, can wind up turning into a great buy. In this example, he goes over a 2010 Honda Fit with 116,000 miles on it, purchased for $3,500.
MotorBiscuit

The Best Pickup Truck Lease Deals for October 2021 According to KBB

Midsize and full-size pickup trucks are having lease deals from various automakers during the month of October. Whether you need something for work purposes, towing your favorite toy, or just as a nicely sized daily driver, pickup trucks have it all. Each one has its own advantages and disadvantages, but finding the right one can be tough, and expensive. Kelley Blue Book has put together a list of the best lease deals for pickup trucks in October and we’ve chosen our favorites.
MotorBiscuit

The 3 Worst New Trucks Are Terrible Investments

Buying any new truck is a huge investment. Consumers buy new trucks assuming that they will last for at least 10 years or over 200,000 miles without having serious issues. Here are the three worst new trucks to buy that are terrible investments for consumers looking to get the most out of their purchase.
MotorBiscuit

2 Huge Reasons to Avoid the 2022 Ford Maverick

The 2022 Ford Maverick is Ford’s upcoming compact pickup truck. The Maverick is affordable and comes standard with a hybrid powertrain. The Ford Maverick has potential but there are also plenty of reasons consumers will pass on the new pickup. Here are two reasons to avoid the 2022 Ford Maverick.
Best Life

The One Car You Should Never Buy Used, According to 2021 Data

Whether we're taking a trip to the grocery store three miles away or cruising 3,000 miles across the country, many of us depend on our cars to get us to our destinations safely. And while having a reliable car is key, it doesn't have to mean your car has to be shiny and new. Most people in the U.S. actually drive used cars, according to Statista, which reports that 39.3 million used cars were sold in the U.S. in 2020 compared to 14 million new cars.
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Car Americans Hate the Most

The demand for cars this year has been extraordinary. However, not all new car owners have been equally happy with their purchase. According to a recently released study that measured the excitement of owners with their new cars, the car Americans hate the most is Chrysler.  The high demand for cars this year could be […]
Best Life

This Is the Most Popular Car Brand of 2021, According to Consumers

Drivers say this brand made the best vehicles of the year. Buying a new car can be both an exciting and stressful endeavor. From learning about all the different vehicles available on the market to negotiating with fast-talking salespeople, the decision-making process about what car is best for you takes more than a little bit of time, attention, and effort. And to help you navigate that process and make an informed decision that you hopefully won't regret, Best Life consulted a recent J.D. Power study to find the most popular car brand of 2021.
Motorious

Guy Stumbles On Classic Cars Abandoned In Old Showroom

Exploring abandoned buildings can come with many benefits and inherent risks, as YouTuber Lenny knows well enough. The guy lives in the UK and likes to explore uninhabited structures which have sat empty for years, recording his adventures for everyone else to enjoy. He’s not car-focused, but in the video we’ve included, he stumbled across some classic cars left in an abandoned dealer showroom, which is pretty interesting.
Best Life

If You Have One of These Popular Cars, Get It Inspected Immediately

You probably don't think too much when you get in your car every day and drive to work, to the store, to the gym, or wherever you have to go—of course, it's easy to take for granted when your car is running smoothly. But when something goes wrong with your set of wheels, it can upend your day and even put you in danger. But the truth is, cars are recalled often, usually because something is amiss with the vehicle that could be dangerous for the driver and potentially others on the road. The latest recall includes more than half a million vehicles made by two popular car brands, but it has the potential to affect many other folks on the road. Read on to see if you're driving one of the recalled vehicles and to find out what you should do, if so.
CarBuzz.com

8 Most Disappointing Muscle Cars Ever Made

In the late 1950s and early 1960s, there was a period of convergence where automotive engine technology was outpacing safety legislation, emissions requirements barely existed for road cars and gasoline was cheap. The muscle car was born in a country where the largest automakers were based in areas dominated by straight roads and traffic lights. Drag racing already existed, born in the 1940s in California on decommissioned aircraft bases, but Detroit is where it took to the street in a big way.
MotorBiscuit

5 Best Small Camper Vans With a Toilet and Shower

The camper van boom has drawn all kinds of newcomers to the wide and wild world of van life. One of the biggest questions for folks looking to buy a camper van or any other kind of RV tends to be the size. Most campers want the most amenities without spending the most money. This ultimately means trying to get a smaller camper van that still has a full bathroom. Here are the five best small camper vans that still have a toilet and a shower.
MotorBiscuit

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

