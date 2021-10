Police say they charged two people after a group of at least five suspects attacked a man in Cary and one of them “bit or sliced” the victim’s ear off. Victor A. Diaz, 19, of the 1300 block of Mulberry Lane in Crystal Lake, and Luis A. Gonzalez-Garcia, 18, of the 300 block of East Judd Street in Woodstock, were both charged with mob action by force, a Class 4 felony.

CARY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO