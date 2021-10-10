Things get spooky at Sutter Street Theatre

To get into the Halloween spirit, Sutter Street Theatre presents a frightening show on its stage. “Evil Dead The Musical” returns for the 11th year, taking all the elements of the cult classic films “The Evil Dead,” “Evil Dead 2″ and “Army of Darkness” and combines them for one of the craziest, funniest and bloodiest theatrical experiences of all time. Five college students go to an abandoned cabin in the woods and accidentally unleash an evil force that turns them all into demons. It’s all up to Ash (a housewares employee turned demon-killing hero) and his trusty chainsaw to save the day. Blood flies. Limbs are dismembered. Demons tell bad jokes … and all to music.