George Kittle will be missed in Trey Lance’s first NFL start

By Peter Panacy
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 49ers will be without All-Pro George Kittle in Week 5 and for two more games beyond, and Trey Lance could sorely miss him versus the Cardinals. While the 2-2 San Francisco 49ers world is focused on rookie quarterback Trey Lance being set to make his first-ever NFL start in Week 5 against the undefeated Arizona Cardinals, a less-discussed development could play a major role in the No. 3 overall pick’s maturation process.

IN THIS ARTICLE
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

