ADVISORY – Marathon Monday Security Briefing at Start Line
ADVISORY – Marathon Monday Security Briefing at Start Line. Tomorrow morning at 07:30 law enforcement commanders will brief media on ongoing Boston Marathon security operations. The briefing will be held on Hopkinton Town Common (corner of Common at intersection of Rt 135 and Ash Street) and will include Massachusetts State Police Colonel Christopher Mason, FBI-Boston Special Agent In-Charge Joseph Bonavolonta, and Hopkinton Police Chief Joseph Bennett.mspnews.org
Comments / 0