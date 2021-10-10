ADVISORY – Marathon Monday Security Briefing at Start Line

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Office of the Inspector General has submitted to several city departments its report on an investigation into the handling of the botched police raid at the home of Anjanette Young. The 163-page summary of the investigation has been sent to the Mayor’s office, the Chicago Police Department, the Department of Law, and Civilian Office of Police Accountability. The OIG has asked that the departments submit any response to the investigation within the next 30 days. In January, the OIG announced it was “conducting a disciplinary investigation” into “all involved City actors” involved in the raid and its...

