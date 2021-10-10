Oilers News & Rumors: Perlini, Benson, Sceviour, Keith, Ceci…
In an Edmonton Oilers news and rumors update, Brendan Perlini finishes the preseason with six goals. Is that enough for the forward to have solidified himself a spot on the Oilers’ opening night roster? Meanwhile, did Colton Sceviour do enough to earn himself a contract coming off of a PTO? Duncan Keith and Cody Ceci played big minutes on Saturday night as the top pair but there are varying opinions as to how they fared. Finally, the Oilers have waived William Lagesson and Kyle Turris, while assigning Stuart Skinner to Bakersfield.thehockeywriters.com
