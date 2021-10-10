Oilers News & Rumors: Perlini, Benson, Sceviour, Keith, Ceci…

In today’s NHL news and rumors rundown, the Nashville Predators have been told if they don’t get an extension done with Mattias Ekholm before the season, it will have to wait until the season is over to negotiate again. Meanwhile, Zack Kassian will get some tests done to see if he’s alright after hitting his head on the ice during a fight. There is more information about Carey Price leaving the Montreal Canadiens and Auston Matthews is still on pace for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Finally, Yanni Gourde is traveling with the Seattle Kraken and should be in their lineup soon.

