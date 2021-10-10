CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘No Time to Die’ Sees $56 Million Domestic Opening, Earns Over $300 Million Worldwide

By Tara C. Mahadevan
Complex
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo Time to Die has become one of the top five largest domestic debuts of 2021. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the James Bond film earned a total of $56 million in 4,407 North American theaters over the weekend, which was on par with sales predictions. The pic pulled in $257.4 million overseas for a grand total of $313.3 million worldwide.

www.complex.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Box Office: ‘No Time to Die’ Debuts Slightly Behind Expectations With $56 Million

“No Time to Die,” the latest installment in the James Bond franchise, debuted to $56 million from 4,407 theaters at the domestic box office, a result that falls somewhat short of expectations and signals that even one of the most storied brands in film history is still being forced to contend with a moviegoing landscape that has been dramatically altered by the pandemic. Heading into the weekend, “No Time to Die” was projected to make $60 million to $70 million in its first three days of release. Though not a disaster, the film’s final weekend total was expected to be higher because...
MOVIES
/Film

No Time To Die Might Need To Earn $800 Million To Make A Profit

As we fastly approach the second weekend for "No Time to Die" at the domestic box office, some sobering numbers have emerged. Specifically, it has been revealed that the latest "James Bond" movie, serving as Daniel Craig's fifth and final installment, will need to make north of $800 million before it can become profitable. That is, to say the very least of it, a lofty goal for any movie at any time, but especially as we're still emerging from the pandemic. Or trying to, anyway.
MOVIES
Middletown Press

International Box Office: 'No Time to Die' Headed for Record-Breaking $113 Million Opening

Daniel Craig’s swan song as James Bond is set for a record-breaking overseas opening. After a long series of delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, “No Time to Die” exploded at the international box office on Friday, grossing $27.2 million across 54 markets to reach a running total of $51.4 million. Industry projections predict a weekend total of $112.9 million, which would give the latest 007 entry the biggest global box office debut of the pandemic era without China (the film opens in China on Oct. 29).
MOVIES
NBC Miami

‘No Time to Die' Scores $119 Million in International Debut

"No Time to Die" scored an estimated $119.1 million in international ticket sales over the weekend. The film had best opening weekend results for a James Bond flick in 24 countries and helped fuel best pandemic-era opening weekends in 21 countries, including the United Kingdom. Advanced ticket sales internationally and...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Craig
bloody-disgusting.com

‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ Devours the Box Office With $90 Million Domestic Opening

Almost exactly one year after it was originally supposed to be unleashed in theaters, Sony’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage finally came to the big screen over the weekend, and it looks like Venom is pandemic proof because the Andy Serkis-directed sequel managed to scare up even more money in its domestic opening weekend than the first movie did back in 2018.
MOVIES
Middletown Press

Box Office: 'No Time to Die' Opens to $6.3 Million in Thursday Previews, Best for a Bond Movie

Audiences are showing up in force to send Daniel Craig off in style. MGM’s “No Time to Die,” which marks the actor’s last stint as James Bond, opened to $6.3 million in Thursday previews, the best for a Bond film. The previous record for a 007 opening night was “Spectre’s” $5.3 million in 2015, and before that “Skyfall” made $4.6 million from advance showings.
MOVIES
Variety

What ‘Venom,’ ‘Bond’ Sequels Mean for the Rest of the 2021 Box Office

After Sony Pictures’ “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” delivered the domestic weekend box office’s best showing of the pandemic earlier this month, MGM’s Bond sequel “No Time to Die” seemed primed for another boffo opening. But “No Time” grossed below more modest expectations of $60 million to $70 million, for...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#No Time To Die#North American#Marvel Studio
Collider

‘No Time to Die’ Crosses $300 Million at Global Box Office

No Time to Die, star Daniel Craig’s fifth and final film as the iconic British spy James Bond, finished its opening weekend with $56 million domestically, which is lower than the $60 estimate that was reported on Friday. However, The film added nearly $90 million from 66 markets for a running international tally of $257.4 million, taking its worldwide total to $313 million. This is without China, where the film will open on October 29. Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, No Time to Die cost a reported $250-300 million, before advertising.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

No Time To Die brings in $56 million from North American opening weekend

The numbers for the final Daniel Craig-era James Bond movie are in, and it’s not as explosive as many were hoping. No Time To Die has brought in an estimated $56 million from its North American opening weekend. The latest James Bond film is the fifth-best domestic opening of the...
MOVIES
mxdwn.com

‘No Time To Die’ Makes $56 Million, Lower Than Predicted Domestic Box Office Weekend

No Time To Die had a robust opening weekend in US theaters, though not as strong as predictions hoped for. This was after all, the last installment of Daniel Craig’s British super-spy. Bond, James Bond, has come in first place this weekend as the highest-grossing film with $56 million domestically. Sony’s slimy supervillain’s sequel, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, made it to second place with $32 million.
MOVIES
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Highest Grossing James Bond Film of All Time

The new James Bond film, “No Time To Die” has just been released. It is the 25th in a series about one of the most storied figures in movie history. This will be the last movie with Daniel Craig as the British Secret Service agent. The movie brought in $119 million internationally in its first […]
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘Halloween Kills’ Scares Up Strong $4.9M in Thursday Previews

David Gordon Green’s Halloween Kills scared up a strong $4.9 million in Thursday previews at the box office. The Universal, Miramax Blumhouse movie is a follow up to Green’s Halloween reboot that opened to a record-breaking $76.2 million in 2018 on its way to earning north of $250 million worldwide in a stunning revival of the slasher franchise. The new generation of films see Jamie Lee Curtis and Nick Castle reprise their signature roles as Laurie Strode and the menacing monster Michael Myers. Halloween Kills could be a killer in its own right at the challenged box office, where the movie is...
MOVIES
Variety

Box Office: ‘Halloween Kills’ Targets $50 Million Opening Weekend, Despite Simultaneous Peacock Debut

More than 40 years after the first “Halloween,” Michael Myers and Laurie Strode are still box office gold. “Halloween Kills” is targeting a $50.16 million three-day opening at the domestic box office. Universal Pictures, Miramax and Blumhouse’s horror sequel took in $22.86 million on Friday, more than enough to land the weekend’s top slot. While the Friday numbers of “Halloween Kills” fall a bit short of the $33 million opening day of 2018’s “Halloween” (director David Gordon Green’s previous series entry), the result is still a marked achievement, not only for a pandemic release, but also for a film with a...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘Halloween Kills’ Heads for Killer $50M Opening Despite Dual Peacock Launch

David Gordon Green’s Halloween Kills is doing killer business at the box office, where it is headed for the biggest debut of the pandemic era for a horror film or a movie opening simultaneously on the big screen and a streaming service. Filmmaker David Gordon Green’s R-rated slasher pic earned $22.9 million on Friday from 3,705 theaters in North America for a projected $50 million weekend. Halloween Kills also launched Friday on Universal’s sister streaming service Peacock. Day-and-date releases, a controversial practice, have become commonplace during the pandemic as media conglomerates race to grow their streaming services and collapse the theatrical window....
MOVIES
worldofreel.com

‘No Time to Die’ Needs to Gross “Close to $900 Million Globally” to Break Even

There’s a little nugget of information tucked deep inside Variety’s piece about the $56 million opening “No Time to Die” just had at the U.S. box-office. For “No Time to Die,” $56 million to start is somewhat disappointing because it carries an enormous budget and will need to gross at least $800 million globally to get out of the red (probably closer to $900 million). Box office experts predict the film will complete its domestic run with approximately $150 million, considerably short of its franchise predecessors, 2012’s “Skyfall” ($300 million) and 2015’s “Spectre” ($200 million). In that case, “No Time to Die” will need to generate significant coinage at international box office, where it’s already amassed a strong $145 million. It has yet to open in China (set for Oct. 29), which is a popular market for Bond. “No Time to Die” has grossed $313 million to date and may struggle to break even, at least in its theatrical run.
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Horrific moment actor, 37, was crushed to death by part of the set during scene change at world-famous Bolshoi theatre in Moscow

This is the moment an actor performing at Russia's famous Bolshoi Theatre was killed by a piece of the set while the audience looked on, thinking it was part of the act. Video shows a large backdrop being lowered on to the stage during a performance of 19th century opera Sadko on Saturday night as 37-year-old actor Yevgeny Kulesh got trapped underneath and crushed to death.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

See What Elvira, Mistress Of The Dark, Looks Like Now

You may remember watching Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, on Elvira’s Movie Macabre each week. Elvira was played by Cassandra Peterson and you won’t believe what she looks like in real life! Cassandra has admitted in the past that she always loved the horror movie genre. When she was a kid, she would much rather play with horror-themed toys instead of Barbies. Later, she worked as a go-go dancer before she started working as an actress.
MOVIES
People

R&B Singer Emani 22 Dead at 22: She 'Brightened up Any Room She Was in,' Producer J Maine Says

Emani 22, an R&B singer known for songs including "Feelings" and "Close," has died. She was 22. Emani died on Monday following a "tragic accident," her manager tells PEOPLE. "It is with heavy hearts that the family of Emani has confirmed her passing," a statement provided to PEOPLE reads. "They would like to share that although she fought courageously and the medical team went above and beyond doing everything in their power to aid in her recovery, on Monday, October 11th, Emani succumbed to the injuries she sustained after a tragic accident. At this time, Emani's family is asking for privacy to mourn and honor her life and memories."
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy