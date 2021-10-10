‘No Time to Die’ Sees $56 Million Domestic Opening, Earns Over $300 Million Worldwide

There’s a little nugget of information tucked deep inside Variety’s piece about the $56 million opening “No Time to Die” just had at the U.S. box-office. For “No Time to Die,” $56 million to start is somewhat disappointing because it carries an enormous budget and will need to gross at least $800 million globally to get out of the red (probably closer to $900 million). Box office experts predict the film will complete its domestic run with approximately $150 million, considerably short of its franchise predecessors, 2012’s “Skyfall” ($300 million) and 2015’s “Spectre” ($200 million). In that case, “No Time to Die” will need to generate significant coinage at international box office, where it’s already amassed a strong $145 million. It has yet to open in China (set for Oct. 29), which is a popular market for Bond. “No Time to Die” has grossed $313 million to date and may struggle to break even, at least in its theatrical run.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO