Craig’s final Bond takes $56 million at domestic box office

By Associated Press
Mercury News
 6 days ago

After over 18 months of pandemic delays, "No Time to Die" opened on target. The final James Bond film of the Daniel Craig era grossed $56 million from 4,407 North American theaters, according to studio estimates on Sunday, to easily take the first-place spot. It didn't break any pandemic or...

ksl.com

5 actors who should be the next James Bond

Daniel Craig poses for photographers upon arrival for the world premiere of the new film from the James Bond franchise, "No Time To Die," in London on Tuesday. (Matt Dunham, Associated Press) — MI6 —Daniel Craig is hanging up the bow tie, holstering the Walther PPK and parking the Aston Martin in the garage.
Morning Sun

Craig’s final Bond film ‘No Time to Die’ hits big screen

The long-delayed “No Time to Die,” Daniel Craig’s fifth and final James Bond outing, is finally here. The movie was delayed by the pandemic, but we’re all the more happy to embrace this humanized version of Ian Fleming’s secret agent, previously played as a bit of a brute by Sean Connery and as a playboy by Roger Moore and more. This time, 007 is retired from active service and living a quiet life in Jamaica when his friend Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright) of the CIA asks for help. His mission: to rescue a kidnapped scientist. Rami Malek plays the baddie, Safin; Léa Seydoux plays James’ lady love, Madeleine Swann, daughter of a Spectre assassin; Ralph Fiennes returns as M, Naomie Harris is Moneypenny, and Lashana Lynch plays a fellow MI6 agent. Rated PG-13, it’s in theaters only, starting Oct. 8.
Variety

What ‘Venom,’ ‘Bond’ Sequels Mean for the Rest of the 2021 Box Office

After Sony Pictures’ “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” delivered the domestic weekend box office’s best showing of the pandemic earlier this month, MGM’s Bond sequel “No Time to Die” seemed primed for another boffo opening. But “No Time” grossed below more modest expectations of $60 million to $70 million, for...
myfoxzone.com

Here's how Daniel Craig's final James Bond film did on opening weekend

After over 18 months of pandemic delays, “No Time to Die” opened on target. The final James Bond film of the Daniel Craig era grossed $56 million from 4,407 North American theaters, according to studio estimates on Sunday, to easily take the first-place spot. It didn’t break any pandemic or...
imdb.com

Box Office: ‘No Time to Die’ Opens to $6.3 Million in Thursday Previews, Best for a Bond Movie

Audiences are showing up in force to send Daniel Craig off in style. MGM’s “No Time to Die,” which marks the actor’s last stint as James Bond, opened to $6.3 million in Thursday previews, the best for a Bond film. The previous record for a 007 opening night was “Spectre’s” $5.3 million in 2015, and before that “Skyfall” made $4.6 million from advance showings.
MyNorthwest.com

Daniel Craig’s final James Bond movie comes full-circle

The 25th installment in the James Bond movie franchise may be titled “No Time to Die,” but “Too Much Time to Die” may be more fitting. Clocking in at 163 minutes, it’s a full half-hour longer than the average Bond film and it feels like it. But given this is Daniel Craig’s swan song as Bond, perhaps the thought was he had earned the indulgence.
imdb.com

It Is--Finally-- ‘No Time To Die’ At The Box Office As James Bond Returns To The Big Screen

007 is back on the big screen this weekend after a six-year gap, returning just as the box office is heating up again. Can No Time To Die top Skyfall as the series’ top opener with $88.4 million? A week ago we would have said “No way,” but after Venom: Let There Be Carnage’s expectations-smashing $90 million debut last weekend, the game has changed. The general thinking through the summer was that the current slate of blockbuster sequels didn’t stand a chance of living up to their predecessors at the box office. Black Widow and F9: The Fast Saga were both smashes when you factor in the lowered expectations of the pandemic, but take away that variable and they look like box office disappointments compared to other films in their franchises. With Venom 2 beating out the original and becoming the year’s top opener, as well as leading what.
Box Office Mojo

It Is--Finally-- ‘No Time To Die’ At The Box Office As James Bond Returns To The Big Screen

007 is back on the big screen this weekend after a six-year gap, returning just as the box office is heating up again. Can No Time To Die top Skyfall as the series’ top opener with $88.4 million? A week ago we would have said “No way,” but after Venom: Let There Be Carnage’s expectations-smashing $90 million debut last weekend, the game has changed. The general thinking through the summer was that the current slate of blockbuster sequels didn’t stand a chance of living up to their predecessors at the box office. Black Widow and F9: The Fast Saga were both smashes when you factor in the lowered expectations of the pandemic, but take away that variable and they look like box office disappointments compared to other films in their franchises. With Venom 2 beating out the original and becoming the year’s top opener, as well as leading what was the year’s top grossing weekend yet (which is due to be topped this weekend), the gloves have come off and the box office may finally be putting the pandemic behind it.
darkhorizons.com

It’s Myers vs. Bond At U.S. Box-Office

The horror sequel “Halloween Kills” is expected to top the U.S. box-office this weekend with the R-rated slasher film snagging approximately $4.9 million in Thursday night previews. The film is reportedly on track to score a domestic opening of around $35-40 million, significantly less than the $76.2 million of its...
GoldDerby

Box office predictions: ‘Halloween Kills’ will have a spooky good weekend

It looks like Halloween is coming early this year. All week long, Gold Derby users have been making their predictions for what film will win the U.S. box office for the weekend of October 15-17, and “Halloween Kills” (dir. David Gordon Green) is the odds-on front-runner. Universal’s slasher flick is the direct sequel to “Halloween” (2018) and the 12th movie overall in the decades-long “Halloween” franchise. Jamie Lee Curtis and Nick Castle are back once again as victim Laurie Strode and killer Michael Myers, with new cast members Anthony Michael Hall and Thomas Mann joining the spooky fun. Agree or disagree...
Variety

Box Office: ‘Halloween Kills’ Targets $50 Million Opening Weekend, Despite Simultaneous Peacock Debut

More than 40 years after the first “Halloween,” Michael Myers and Laurie Strode are still box office gold. “Halloween Kills” is targeting a $50.16 million three-day opening at the domestic box office. Universal Pictures, Miramax and Blumhouse’s horror sequel took in $22.86 million on Friday, more than enough to land the weekend’s top slot. While the Friday numbers of “Halloween Kills” fall a bit short of the $33 million opening day of 2018’s “Halloween” (director David Gordon Green’s previous series entry), the result is still a marked achievement, not only for a pandemic release, but also for a film with a...
Page Six

Daniel Craig explains why he prefers to go to gay bars

This martini comes with a plot twist. James Bond actor Daniel Craig revealed that he prefers to frequent gay bars because he’s less likely to get into a brawl. “Listen, you know, I’ve been going to gay bars for as long as I can remember, and one of the reasons [is] because I don’t get into fights in gay bars that often,” Craig, who is married to actress Rachel Weisz, told Bruce Bozzi on SiriusXM’s “Lunch With Bruce” podcast Tuesday.
IndieWire

From ‘Belfast’ to ‘Spencer,’ Top Oscar Contenders Are Skipping Platforms to Open Big

For an Oscar-contending film, the platform run — opening in perhaps five theaters in New York and Los Angeles, and slowly increasing its footprint over weeks or months — is sacred. In the last 15 years, “Argo” and “The Departed” are the only two Oscar Best Picture winners that opened in more than 25 theaters. This year, things are different. Kenneth Branagh’s acclaimed “Belfast” became an immediate frontrunner as the winner of the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival’s often-predictive Audience Award. In the past, a platform release for the sensitive black-and-white period film would certainly follow. This year, Focus is expected...
