Brown caught seven of eight targets for 124 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 45-17 win over Miami. Brown -- who hadn't found the end zone since Week 1 -- scored twice in the second quarter, racking up touchdowns of 62 and four yards. Tom Brady threw five touchdowns and has 15 through five games, so Brown, Mike Evans -- who also scored twice in this one -- and Chris Godwin remain capable of finding success concurrently, though Brown probably has the lowest floor of the three. After totaling six catches through two weeks, Brown has caught seven passes in each of his last two games heading into Thursday's Week 6 road tilt in Philadelphia.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO