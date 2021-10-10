CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants vs. Cowboys Week 5 inactives: Who's in, who's out?

By Dan Benton
 6 days ago
The New York Giants (1-3) and Dallas Cowboys (3-1) square off on Sunday afternoon at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas in Week 5.

Both teams have officially announced their inactives for the game. Below is a full list:

New York Giants

  • WR Sterling Shepard (hamstring)
  • WR Darius Slayton (hamstring)
  • OL Ben Bredeson (hand)
  • S Jabrill Peppers (hamstring)
  • CB Josh Jackson
  • CB Sam Beal

Dallas Cowboys

  • DE Dorance Armstrong (ankle)
  • S Donovan Wilson (groin)
  • QB Will Grier
  • S Israel Mukuamu
  • OT Brandon Knight
  • WR Simi Fehoko

For the Giants, wide receivers John Ross and Kadarius Toney will once again serve as the primary backups to veteran Kenny Golladay. At safety, Xavier McKinney will see an increased role without Peppers in.

Meanwhile, Matt Skura will again start at left guard in place of Bredeson.

