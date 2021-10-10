CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Engineer Sold Nuclear Submarine Data, But ‘Foreign Power’ Rep Was Really Undercover FBI Agent: DOJ

By Alberto Luperon
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The word combination of “nuclear” and “sold” is rarely comforting. A nuclear engineer allegedly sold submarine secrets to what he believed was a representative for a “foreign power.” That other person was actually an undercover FBI agent, according to The U.S. Department of Justice. Maryland man Jonathan Toebbe, 42, spent almost a year selling restricted data on nuclear submarines, authorities said. Wife Diana Toebbe, 45, allegedly helped.

lawandcrime.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Capitol rioter accused of spraying chemicals on police was able to enlist in the army despite FBI probe

An accused Capitol rioter who was accused of spraying law enforcement with a chemical irritant on 6 January was allowed to enrol in the US Army months after, a report alleges. James Phillip Mault, 29, was taken into custody last week at Fort Bragg, a military installation in North Carolina, having been with the US Army for five months. According to The Washington Post, he was assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team of the 82nd Airborne Division and his connection to January’s riot only recently came to light within the army. Lt Col Uriah Orland, a Pentagon spokesman,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
West Virginia State
Action News Jax

Navy engineer, wife arrested in nuclear submarine spy case

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A U.S. Naval engineer and his wife have been charged with repeatedly trying to pass secrets about U.S. nuclear submarines to a foreign country, multiple media outlets reported. The alleged espionage plot was thwarted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Stars and Stripes reported, citing court documents.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Doj#Nuclear Submarine#Nuclear Propulsion#Submarines#The Department Of Energy
goodmorningamerica.com

DOJ reexamining whether FBI agents broke law in investigating Nassar

North Carolina woman learned to embrace her natural hair during the pandemic. Morgan Bethea had committed to wearing her hair straight for over a decade until the pandemic completely changed things. Like many people, lockdown prevented the North Carolina-based attorney from getting her hair styled at a professional salon, so...
POLITICS
bitcoin.com

FBI Arrests Federal Employee Selling Restricted Data on Nuclear Submarines for Cryptocurrency

A U.S. government employee has been arrested on espionage-related charges after he attempted to sell restricted data on the design of nuclear-powered warships to a foreign government. The federal employee asked to be paid in monero cryptocurrency. “I am very aware of the risks of blockchain analysis of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, and believe monero gives both of us excellent deniability,” he told an undercover FBI agent.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Crypto
The Independent

FBI had informant among Capitol riot crowd, report says

An FBI informant was reportedly among the 6 January rioters, and passed on real-time updates to his handler as the mob stormed the US Capitol seeking to disrupt the official certification of Joe Biden’s presidential win.The New York Times reported a member of the far-right Proud Boys militia who was among the thousands to take part in the deadly riot was texting an FBI agent throughout the day.The informant is identified only as belonging to a Midwest chapter of the group.According to the report, the informant was unaware in advance that the group would attempt to break into the...
PROTESTS
Law & Crime

Law & Crime

New York City, NY
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.

 https://lawandcrime.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy