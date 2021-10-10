Engineer Sold Nuclear Submarine Data, But ‘Foreign Power’ Rep Was Really Undercover FBI Agent: DOJ
The word combination of “nuclear” and “sold” is rarely comforting. A nuclear engineer allegedly sold submarine secrets to what he believed was a representative for a “foreign power.” That other person was actually an undercover FBI agent, according to The U.S. Department of Justice. Maryland man Jonathan Toebbe, 42, spent almost a year selling restricted data on nuclear submarines, authorities said. Wife Diana Toebbe, 45, allegedly helped.lawandcrime.com
