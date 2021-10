John Wayne’s kids are the first to admit that there is more high-quality content across the film and television industries today than ever. However, these days, it seems that our “heroes” are more complex than they were when Duke was making movies. Audiences have gravitated toward the flawed protagonist, like mob boss Tony Soprano in “The Sopranos” or Walter White in “Breaking Bad.” Rest assured, this anti-hero concept was not a staple of John Wayne-led movies. Yet, the Western icon’s body of work endures.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO