Suspect in killing of Georgia police officer taken into custody

By Thom Chandler
The Georgia Sun
The Georgia Sun
 6 days ago
The News: A man suspected of killing a Georgia police officer Saturday morning was taken into custody Sunday afternoon after a Blue Alert and a multi-agency search. The Crime: On Saturday, October 9, at 1:01 a.m., part-time Alamo Police Department Officer Dylan Harrison was shot and killed outside the Alamo Police Department. Harrison was 26-years-old and was working his first shift at the Alamo Police Department. Harrison leaves behind a wife and a 6-month-old baby.

