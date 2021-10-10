Suspect in killing of Georgia police officer taken into custody
The News: A man suspected of killing a Georgia police officer Saturday morning was taken into custody Sunday afternoon after a Blue Alert and a multi-agency search. The Crime: On Saturday, October 9, at 1:01 a.m., part-time Alamo Police Department Officer Dylan Harrison was shot and killed outside the Alamo Police Department. Harrison was 26-years-old and was working his first shift at the Alamo Police Department. Harrison leaves behind a wife and a 6-month-old baby.thegeorgiasun.com
