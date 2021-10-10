Suspect in killing of Georgia police officer taken into custody

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is searching for two men who reportedly kidnapped a man and forced him to drive to an ATM last week. Police responded to a report of a robbery at about 12:45 p.m. Oct. 4 at 115 Whitefoord Ave NE. The victim reported that he was working at the location when two suspects approached, forced him into his own van at gunpoint, and drove him to an ATM machine where he was forced to give his card and PIN .

