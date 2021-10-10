CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MSU: Nearly 90% of students, staff vaccinated for COVID-19

The Associated Press
 6 days ago

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Nearly 90% of students, faculty and staff at Michigan State University have been vaccinated for COVID-19, according to university officials.

The school issued a requirement in July for everyone expected on campus this fall to be vaccinated by the end of August. Most of the approximately 67,000 students, faculty and staff have filled out a vaccine verification form.

The university received 4,339 requests for vaccine exemptions, of which 3,138 were approved and 224 were denied. Another 98 were denied but filed appeals, according to the Lansing State Journal.

MSU leaders have said that the university would offer few religious and medical exemptions.

“It is very encouraging to see so many of our campus community getting the COVID-19 vaccine,” MSU spokesperson Dan Olsen.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

