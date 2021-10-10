CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlene Tromp Named One of UW’s Distinguished Alumni

By press release
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLARAMIE — Six University of Wyoming graduates, including former Green River resident Marlene Tromp, will be honored for their professional achievements and support of the university during Homecoming Oct. 16-23. David Burman, Nancy Freudenthal and Peter Sherman are the recipients of the 2020 Distinguished Alumni Award. April Brimmer Kunz is the recipient of the 2020 Medallion Service Award. Their recognition was postponed until this fall because of COVID-19 concerns. Gary Darnall and Marlene Tromp are the recipients of the 2021 Distinguished Alumni Award. The UW Alumni Association (UWAA) and the UW Office of the President present the awards.

