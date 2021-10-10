CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Hot Chili Peppers Unveil World Tour Details

By Kevin Johnson
No Treble
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter teasing their world tour with a spoof video last month, the Red Hot Chili Peppers have released a full itinerary of their upcoming global trek, and it’s going to be epic. The 32-city outing, which is their first since guitarist John Frusciante rejoined, will visit Europe and North America with support on select dates from Thundercat, A$AP Rocky, Anderson .Paak & the Free Nationals, Haim, Beck, The Strokes, King Princess, and St. Vincent.

theprp.com

Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce European, UK & North American Tours

The Red Hot Chili Peppers have announced the dates for the European/UK and North American legs of their planned 2022 touring, which will mark their first since reuniting with guitarist John Frusciante in 2019. A diverse batch of openers will be appearing across different dates of the trek, while Thundercat will be appearing throughout the run. here’s how the schedule runs:
MUSIC
zumic.com

Red Hot Chili Peppers Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Now that the fourth wave of Coronavirus seems to be going down and vaccination rates are going up, bands are getting more comfortable announcing big tours. One of the biggest global tours of 2022 to be announced happened this week, when the Red Hot Chili Peppers shared specific details for 30+ concerts in Europe and North America.
MUSIC
grimygoods.com

Red Hot Chili Peppers announce Los Angeles concert at SoFi Stadium as part of their 2022 Global Stadium Tour

The Red Hot Chili Peppers have announced a Los Angeles concert date at the SoFi Stadium as part of the band’s 2022 global stadium tour! With guitarist John Frusciante back in the mix, the Red Hot Chili Peppers will headline the SoFi Stadium on Sunday, July 31 with special guests Beck and Thundercat! The band have announced a slew of additional tour dates including additional Southern California dates at the Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara on July 29 and at Petco Park in San Diego on July 27. Scroll down for the full list of Red Hot Chili Peppers 2022 tour dates!
LOS ANGELES, CA
Nashville Scene

Red Hot Chili Peppers Head for Nissan Stadium

Say what you will about Red Hot Chili Peppers’ sometimes-lackluster lyricism and the cringey rap-scatting that characterizes some of their best-known songs: The venerable funk-punk road dogs put on one hell of a show, as our live-review column The Spin saw at Bonnaroo in 2017. Just a couple of weeks following the 30th anniversary of the release of their landmark fifth album Blood Sugar Sex Magik, RHCP has announced an international stadium tour that will bring them to Music City in 2022.
MUSIC
The FADER

Red Hot Chili Peppers announce 2022 tour with A$AP Rocky, HAIM, Thundercat, and more

Rock veterans Red Hot Chili Peppers, recently reunited with guitarist John Frusciante, have announced a 2022 world tour with a truly impressive list of guest acts: A$AP Rocky, HAIM, Thundercat, Beck, St. Vincent, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, The Strokes, and King Princess will perform at select shows across the 32 dates. Wild. Another surprise: it will be the band's first-ever stadium tour. The dates span across Europe, the UK, and North America; tickets go on sale Friday, October 15 at 10 am local time at the band's official website.
MUSIC
