Red Hot Chili Peppers Unveil World Tour Details
After teasing their world tour with a spoof video last month, the Red Hot Chili Peppers have released a full itinerary of their upcoming global trek, and it’s going to be epic. The 32-city outing, which is their first since guitarist John Frusciante rejoined, will visit Europe and North America with support on select dates from Thundercat, A$AP Rocky, Anderson .Paak & the Free Nationals, Haim, Beck, The Strokes, King Princess, and St. Vincent.www.notreble.com
