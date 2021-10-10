Wildcats fall in straight sets at UMBC on Sunday

BALTIMORE, Md. -- The University of New Hampshire volleyball team was defeated by UMBC, 3-0 on Sunday afternoon in America East play at the UMBC Events Center. The set scores were 11-25, 13-25, 19-25. The Wildcats fall to 9-9 overall (2-3 AE) with the loss, while the Retrievers improve to 10-10 overall (5-0 AE). UMBC wins the season series, 2-0. Senior middle blocker Abby Sullivan (Methuen, Mass.) registered a team-high seven kills, while senior outside hitter Kate Bilyeu (Omaha, Neb,) and senior right side Ari Pola (Auckland, New Zealand) each registered six kills apiece in the losing effort. Pola added a .250 hitting percentage to lead the 'Cats.