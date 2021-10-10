Verratti flattered to learn of Guardiola's 'love' but wants to finish career at PSG
Marco Verratti says he was happy to hear Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola praise him and says he wants to spend the rest of his career at Paris Saint-Germain. Verratti impressed as PSG beat City 2-0 in the Champions League in late September, resulting in Guardiola declaring he is "in love" with the midfielder, adding: "He is exceptional. Even under pressure, he manages to find those passes that allow the midfield to be free."www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0