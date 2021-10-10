CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Verratti flattered to learn of Guardiola's 'love' but wants to finish career at PSG

By Goal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarco Verratti says he was happy to hear Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola praise him and says he wants to spend the rest of his career at Paris Saint-Germain. Verratti impressed as PSG beat City 2-0 in the Champions League in late September, resulting in Guardiola declaring he is "in love" with the midfielder, adding: "He is exceptional. Even under pressure, he manages to find those passes that allow the midfield to be free."

PSG’s team ethic and Verratti masterclass key to City win

Maybe there was something in the air from the beginning. Seeing Mauricio Pochettino and Leonardo, Paris Saint-Germain’s manager and sporting director, smiling and joking together as the team arrived at the Parc des Princes before their 2-0 Champions League win over with Manchester City; witnessing how relaxed midfielder Marco Verratti was before facing one of the strongest teams in the world having been out for a month; looking at Lionel Messi’s determined face in the dressing room next to Leandro Paredes after missing the last two matches, things felt different. It felt like, despite the gigantic task ahead, this team knew it would rise to the occasion.
MLS
Tribal Football

Verratti pleased with praise from Man City boss Guardiola

PSG midfielder Marco Verratti is delighted with praise from Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola. Guardiola admits he's a big fan of Verratti after last week's Champions League defeat at PSG. In response, Verratti said: "These are certainly words that give pleasure. "He is a person who understands football, who is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Verratti declares full commitment to PSG: But I'll return to Pescara

Marco Verratti has declared his full commitment to PSG. While being linked with Juventus and Inter Milan, the Italy midfielder insists he plans to only leave PSG to return to former club Pescara. "I'm in love with PSG and that's why I always try to do my best to repay...
SOCCER
