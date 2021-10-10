CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles vs. Panthers 2021: Game time, TV schedule and how to watch live online

Cover picture for the articleThe Philadelphia Eagles (1-3) are back on the road in Week 5 when they take on the Carolina Panthers (3-1) early Sunday afternoon. Carolina RB Christian McCaffrey is officially doubtful for this matchup, but even without their star offensive weapon, there are more than enough challenges for an Eagles defense that continues to struggle. Panthers QB Sam Darnold is coming into his own this season, and has quieted the laughter from his years with the Jets. Through four games, Darnold’s averaging a 67.8 completion percentage, and has recorded over 300 passing yards three weeks in a row.

