What happened to Sunday being a day of rest?

Sunday mornings have always held a special place in my life, particularly in my younger years when I was still at home. My mother, my two sisters and I, and, occasionally, my dad attended First Baptist Church in Uvalde back when Rev. M. M. Fulmer was the minister there and sometimes the Baptist Temple where Rev. Ferman Weedon was minister. Dressed in our Sunday clothes, with Bible, offering envelope, and Sunday school lesson book in hand, off we would go to begin our Sunday.