CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

George Clooney Disses Donald Trump: He’s A ‘Knucklehead’ Who Only Cares About ‘Chasing Girls’

By Erin Silvia
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qTIzO_0cN59nD500
Shutterstock

George Clooney blasted the former president in an interview with the BBC network and fervently hopes that Trump won’t ever be elected to the highest office in the land again.

George Clooney, 60, is calling out Donald Trump for not having the character to have been president. The actor took aim at the former U.S. president, 75, during a new sit-down interview on the BBC’s The Andrew Marr Show and called him “a knucklehead.” He also made it clear that he thought it was unfortunate that Trump “is going to be a factor for a while” even though he was voted out of office.

“He’s going to be a factor for a while. It’s so funny because he was just this knucklehead. I knew him before he was a president. He was just a guy who was chasing girls,” George said in the interview. “Every time you went out he’d come over and be like, ‘What’s the name of that girl?’.”

“He’s going to play this out for a while and we will see where we go with it as a country,” he continued after explaining that he thinks “a lot of things that have to be repaired” in America following Trump’s presidency. “There’s a lot of healing that has to happen and it’s going to take time.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y6NuX_0cN59nD500
George Clooney talked about Donald Trump and politics in his latest BBC interview. (Shutterstock)

“My hope is we have a little better sense than to do that again,” the two-time Academy Award winner added.

In addition to Trump, George, who is the father of two, addressed the elephant in the room – whether he’d ever dive into politics himself. “No, because I actually would like to have a nice life,” he replied. “I turned 60 this year and I had a conversation with my wife [lawyer Amal Clooney] and we were working a lot, as we both do, and I said we have to think of these as the halcyon years. If we have our health, which we do… and I’m 60 and I can still play basketball and do the things I love.”

“But in 20 years I will be 80 and that’s a real number,” he added. “Doesn’t matter how much you work out, what you eat, you’re 80 and so I said we have to make sure we enjoy and live these years in the best possible way.”

George further expressed that he wanted to not only spend the time with his wife but also with their four-year-old twins Alexander and Ella as he continues to lead a successful career in acting and directing.

Comments / 0

Related
thesalemnewsonline.com

George Clooney says the US 'is in denial' about climate change

George Clooney thinks the US is in "a state of denial" about climate change. The 60-year-old actor admits he's not feeling "all that optimistic" ahead of of COP26, the UN's climate change conference, at the end of October. He told Sky News: "There's a better chance [in Britain] than we've...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rex Chapman
Person
George Clooney
Person
Amal Clooney
Person
Andrew Marr
Person
Donald Trump
femalefirst.co.uk

George Clooney is philosophical about ageing

George Clooney accepts his career has now moved into a different phase. George Clooney feels philosophical about growing old. The Hollywood star turned 60 in May and George accepts his career has moved into a new phase over recent years. He explained: "The only thing you can do that's dumb...
CELEBRITIES
Vanity Fair

George Clooney Knows What He Wants

Every once in a while, one must ask, “What am I doing here? What’s the point?” It can hit completely out of the blue, like on a nice fall day, when you’ve resolved to get your life together because fall seems like a good time to do that. Sometimes it happens despite or because you’re at, say, a Dave & Buster’s. What am I doing here? What’s the point? Still other times, it happens in quiet moments when you’re, I don’t know, peeling potatoes. This is why it’s always good to listen to podcasts while you peel potatoes, so those kinds of questions can’t intrude.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Popculture

George Clooney Weighs in on If He Ever Plans to Run for Office

Following a decades-long acting career, George Clooney isn't ready to leave Hollywood for Washington, D.C. just yet. Amid growing discussions that several leading Hollywood figures could run for office, the Midnight Sky actor seemingly nixed any hope of a political career during an interview on BBC's The Andrew Marr Show.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disses#Academy Award
PennLive.com

George Clooney nixes political career, sees US recovery post-Trump

LONDON (AP) — George Clooney on Sunday ruled out having a second career in politics, saying he would rather have a “nice life” and is looking to reduce his workload. Nevertheless, the 60-year-old actor and director waded into politics during an interview with the BBC’s Andrew Marr. Clooney, a long-time supporter of U.S. President Joe Biden, described America as a country that is still recovering from the damage caused by Donald Trump.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
d1softballnews.com

Amal Clooney: Here’s what George Clooney teaches our children

“I couldn’t give them trigonometry lessons!”… He is George Clooney (61) and they are Ella and Alexander, the twins who turned 5 on June 6th. Mom is Amal Clooney, who returned to the red carpet alongside her husband The Tender Bar. George Clooney’s new directorial film…. Red carpet location, Los...
CELEBRITIES
GQMagazine

This Is the Watch George Clooney Wears When He Wants to Feel Like George Clooney

Welcome to Watches of the Week, where we'll track the rarest, wildest, and most covetable watches spotted on celebrities. George Clooney’s Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra has it pretty good. While stainless steel watches like this one usted to be relegated to the casual section of the collection—destined for lunch outings and errand runs—for Clooney, as for so many other men, it’s a do-it-all powerhouse. Amal’s husband spent all week wearing his Seamaster for every occasion. Here it is at the premiere of the new movie he directed, The Tender Bar. There it is again while “Clooney, 60, looks dapper in grey suit” after a “romantic dinner” in New York City, as documented by The Daily Mail. You think steel watches like Clooney’s Seamaster got to “look dapper” and go to “romantic dinners” several decades ago? That was territory reserved for leather-banded watches made out of gold, my friends. Now, Clooney can get away with wearing his watch all the time. It was in its element again this week when he paired it with a polo and jeans for an afternoon stroll. Also this week: Kanye doesn’t know the cost of anything he’s wearing—except his watch.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Fox News

Judge Jeanine reveals who she believes is running the White House

Judge Jeanine Pirro questioned who was really in charge of the White House Saturday on "Justice with Judge Jeanine." JUDGE JEANINE: In case you didn’t know it, Joe Biden is the president of the United States in name only. Someone else is running the White House. Barack Obama, maybe? Come along with me and see if what I say makes sense. Now, from the beginning of his campaign, we knew he wasn’t right. We kept asking ourselves what was wrong with him. He was clearly confused, saying crazy things.
U.S. POLITICS
HollywoodLife

Maci Bookout Confirms She’s Expecting Twins With Taylor McKinney As She Announces 4th Pregnancy

Maci’s going to be a mom — again! That’s right, the ‘Teen Mom’ star confirmed that she’s expecting twins. Here’s what we know!. Finally! Fans have been waiting forever for Maci Bookout, 30, to announce that she had a little one on the way — and they got the ultimate surprise when Maci revealed she’s having twins! The Teen Mom star and her husband Taylor McKinney are expecting their third fourth child together, she confirmed in an October 15 Instagram post. They already share two little ones — Jayde Carter, 6, and Maverick Reed, 5 — and Maci gave birth to Bentley, 12, back when she was in high school dating Ryan Edwards, 27. Now she will be adding a fourth and fifth mini member to her fam, and we couldn’t be more excited for Maci and her growing brood!
CELEBRITIES
Washington Examiner

Carl Bernstein calls for investigation into supporters of 'psychopath' Trump

Watergate sleuth Carl Bernstein says supporters of former President Donald Trump need to be investigated as part of a broader examination beyond the Capitol riot. During a recent interview on CNN, Bernstein warned there is "a kind of civil war in this country ignited by Donald Trump," who may yet run again for the White House in 2024, and he argued a "coup attempt" took place on Jan. 6 that was propped up on lies about a stolen election in 2020 that a large number of Republicans continue to believe in.
POTUS
HuffingtonPost

Native Americans Demand Fox News Apology, Firings Over Outrageously Racist Comments

A Native American organization is demanding a correction, apology and the firings of Fox News personnel for a series of racist comments. Fox News contributor Rachel Campos-Duffy, who appeared with her husband, former Wisconsin GOP Rep. Sean Duffy, said Wednesday on Fox News Primetime that Native Americans’ struggles have “everything to do with government dependency ... alcoholism and family breakdowns.”
SOCIETY
Mother Jones

Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz’s Big Fundraising PAC is Nearly Broke

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz both have a knack for ginning up outrage and stealing headlines. All this sound and fury is assumed to hoover up dollars from the riled up grassroots, but that’s not true, according to the most recent campaign finance filings.
CHARITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
83K+
Followers
10K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy