The Ripple price renews the upward movement after testing the support level of $1.10. At the time of writing, XRP/USD is seen trading above the 9-day and 21-day moving averages as the sixth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization has on several occasions been able to remain above the 9-day and 21-day moving averages. A few days ago, a monthly high was touched at $1.25 which has been causing the coin to move sideways and this could pave the way for another gain above $1.254.

MARKETS ・ 15 HOURS AGO