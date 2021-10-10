SCHP investigating fatal car crash on N. Old Laurens Road in Laurens Co.

LAURENS CO., S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on N. Old Laurens Road.

The crash happen on Oct. 9 at 7:23 a.m.

According to SCHP, the driver of a 2015 Chrysler 200 was driving south on Old Laurens Road while the driver of a 2006 Nissan Maxima was driving north on Old Laurens Road.

The driver of the Nissan Maxima drove left towards the center hitting the Chrysler 200 head-on.

The driver of the Nissan Maxima became entrapped and had to be removed by mechanical means. They were injured and were transported to an area hospital by helicopter.

The driver of the Chrysler 200 was injured transported to the hospital by EMS.

The victim in this crash is an unborn child.

The SCHP is continuing with this investigation.

