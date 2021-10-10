CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strictly Come Dancing viewers in tears as Ben Platt performs heart-wrenching ballad from Dear Evan Hansen

By Louis Chilton
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=486OlV_0cN58kb700

Strictly Come Dancing viewers have lavished praise on a musical performance by Ben Platt during Sunday’s (10 October) results show.

The Dear Evan Hansen star performed the track “You Will Be Found” from the hit stage and screen musical as part of the annual Movie Week tradition.

Viewers shared their reactions to the heartfelt number on social media.

“BEN PLATT MAKING ME SOB,” wrote one emotional fan.

“Watching #Strictly and seeing how far Ben Platt @BenSPLATT has come since his Pitch Perfect days makes me all warm and fuzzy, he was amazing,” wrote another.

“Ben Platt’s voice is just out of this world. GOOSEBUMPS!” wrote someone else.

You can read Platt’s recent interview with The Independent here .

Elsewhere in the episode, actor Katie McGlynn became the second contestant to be eliminated from the 19th series of the hit BBC dance show.

For the dance-off, McGlynn performed to the song “Cruella DeVil” with her partner Gorka Márquez, while stand-up comedian Judi Love danced with partner Graziano Di Prima.

Speaking after her elimination, McGlynn said: “I’ve absolutely loved my time and I was so happy I got to be Cruella and dance with this amazing band.”

Strictly Come Dancing returns next Saturday at 7pm.

