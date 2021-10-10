Flagship Video: What to make of Texas' 55-48 loss to Oklahoma
Welcome to the new home of Horns247 video! As a bonus to our valued Horns247 members, we have launched our own Texas Longhorns YouTube channel. Many of our members have gotten accustomed to watching the video edition of The Flagship Podcast over on 247Sports YouTube page, but moving forward, The Flagship and the State of Recruiting, in addition to other video productions (more on that to come), will be featured on the Horns247 Texas YouTube channel, so make sure to subscribe for free and click the bell for all of the latest Texas video content.247sports.com
Comments / 0