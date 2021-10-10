CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagship Video: What to make of Texas' 55-48 loss to Oklahoma

By Taylor Estes
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to the new home of Horns247 video! As a bonus to our valued Horns247 members, we have launched our own Texas Longhorns YouTube channel. Many of our members have gotten accustomed to watching the video edition of The Flagship Podcast over on 247Sports YouTube page, but moving forward, The Flagship and the State of Recruiting, in addition to other video productions (more on that to come), will be featured on the Horns247 Texas YouTube channel, so make sure to subscribe for free and click the bell for all of the latest Texas video content.

The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Kirk Ferentz’s Blunt Admission

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz threw gasoline on the fire today with his comments regarding Hawkeye fans booing injured Penn State players last weekend. During Iowa’s win over the Nittany Lions, several PSU players went down with injuries. Some Iowa fans booed when it happened, implying that some of the injuries were illegitimate.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Steve Sarkisian’s Wife Reacts To Crushing Loss

Steve Sarkisian got his first chance to coach in a Red River Rivalry game this weekend, as his No. 21 Texas Longhorns took on the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners. Unfortunately, the result didn’t go as planned for the first year head coach. Despite jumping out to a first half lead...
FOOTBALL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jim Harbaugh blasts Nebraska, alleges intent to deceive

LINCOLN, Neb. — On Saturday at Nebraska, Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh was fired up in a way we haven’t seen since 2016. Immediately after the Huskers scored their first touchdown of the game in the early moments of the second half, Harbaugh was on the sidelines yelling at the referees. That used to be a normal in-game practice, but after his antics cost the Wolverines against Ohio State in 2016, he has tempered his behavior. However, on Saturday, Harbaugh would not be quiet about what he was seeing out on the field.
NEBRASKA STATE
247Sports

What Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said about Oklahoma State

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian will get his first-ever matchup against Oklahoma State and its head coach Mike Gundy this Saturday when the Cowboys travel south to Austin. Sarkisian, who is in his first year with the Longhorns, had plenty of high praise for Gundy and his long-term success in Stillwater when asked about facing Oklahoma State for the first time during Monday's press conference earlier this week. Kickoff between No. 12 Oklahoma State and No. 25 Texas is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT and will air on FOX.
OKLAHOMA STATE
On3.com

Spencer Rattler: Car dealer that gifted Oklahoma QB two vehicles, weighs in on benching

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler might be losing his job to true freshman Caleb Williams, but for purposes of NIL deals, that might not matter too much. The most marketable athlete in college sports based on social media statistics entered the season as the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. His position as the starter at “QB U” earned him two cars, gifted to the recognizable face by Fowler Automotive Group near Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Sporting News

Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley cancels press conference after student paper reports Caleb Williams, not Spencer Rattler, takes first-team reps

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley has once again kept alive a potential quarterback controversy between Spencer Rattler and Caleb Williams. The fifth-year coach, fresh off winning the Red River Showdown after benching Rattler for Williams, canceled the Sooners' regularly scheduled news conference with media on Wednesday. The move came after Oklahoma's student newspaper, the OU Daily, reported earlier in the day that Williams had taken first-team reps in practice.
OKLAHOMA STATE
