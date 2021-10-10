Winter Weather Advisory issued for Butte, Blackfoot Region by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-12 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Butte, Blackfoot Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MONDAY TO NOON MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches at MacDonald Pass 2 to 4 inches at Homestake Passes, and up to 2 inches elsewhere including Butte. Accumulating snow is not likely before 6 PM below 6000 feet. * WHERE...Generally south of a west to east line from Georgetown Lake through MacDonald Pass, including Butte and Homestake Pass. * WHEN...From 9 AM Monday to noon MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.