Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 04:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-12 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM MONDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Accumulating snow will likely be in higher elevations of the Bitterroot Range, and Skalkaho Pass of the Sapphire Range and south, with snow showers and much lighter amounts north of the pass. * WHERE...Bitterroot/Sapphire Mountains. * WHEN...From 4 AM Monday to midnight MDT Monday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.