Itasca County, MN

Special Weather Statement issued for North Itasca by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-10 13:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-10 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Anyone outdoors, including anyone on or in the water, should seek shelter inside a sturdy building or hard topped vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for north central and northeastern Minnesota. Target Area: North Itasca Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Itasca and west central St. Louis Counties through 245 PM CDT At 210 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Keewatin, or 11 miles northwest of Hibbing with another strong thunderstorm just southeast of there, both moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Hibbing, Keewatin, Nashwauk, Perch Lake, Stony Brook, Buck Lake, Leetonia, Side Lake, Snake Trail, Stingy Lake, Kelly Lake, Bear Lake, and Mcarthy Beach State Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

