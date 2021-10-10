Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Lemhi County by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-12 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Western Lemhi County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches above 6000 feet, up to 1 inch below. * WHERE...Western Lemhi County. * WHEN...From midnight Sunday night to noon MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.