Special Weather Statement issued for Central St. Louis, South Itasca by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-10 13:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-10 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Anyone outdoors, including anyone on or in the water, should seek shelter inside a sturdy building or hard topped vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for north central and northeastern Minnesota. Target Area: Central St. Louis; South Itasca A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central St. Louis County through 230 PM CDT At 217 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles south of Hibbing, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Hibbing, Keewatin, Nashwauk, Cherry, Leetonia, Kelly Lake, Silica, and Little Swan. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH