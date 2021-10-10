CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Itasca County, MN

Special Weather Statement issued for Central St. Louis, South Itasca by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-10 13:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-10 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Anyone outdoors, including anyone on or in the water, should seek shelter inside a sturdy building or hard topped vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for north central and northeastern Minnesota. Target Area: Central St. Louis; South Itasca A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central St. Louis County through 230 PM CDT At 217 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles south of Hibbing, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Hibbing, Keewatin, Nashwauk, Cherry, Leetonia, Kelly Lake, Silica, and Little Swan. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Overnight Health Care — Presented by the National Council for Mental Wellbeing — FDA panel endorses booster shots of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Welcome to Friday’s Overnight Health Care, where we’re following the latest moves on policy and news affecting your health. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup. We hope you’re in a good mood this Friday. And if not, you can celebrate National Grouch Day with Oscar the Grouch instead. An FDA advisory panel recommended...
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kelly Lake, MN
City
Hibbing, MN
State
Minnesota State
County
Saint Louis County, MN
City
Keewatin, MN
County
Itasca County, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Central St Louis
NBC News

Chinese crew arrives at new space station for historic six-month mission

BEIJING — Three astronauts entered China’s space station for a six-month mission, setting to work Saturday after successfully docking aboard their Shenzhou-13 spacecraft. The astronauts, two men and a woman, were seen floating around the module before speaking via a live-streamed video. They pledged to do their best in carrying out their missions as the country moves toward completing the new orbiting outpost.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy