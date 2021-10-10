Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Lemhi County by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-12 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Lemhi County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 3 to 7 inches Leadore through Gilmore Summit and 5 to 10 inches above 7500 feet. Snow will accumulate in two distinct periods, Monday morning between 6 AM and noon and overnight Monday into Tuesday. Elevations between 4500 and 7000 feet can expect 2 to 5 inches by Monday noon and an additional 1 to 2 inches by Tuesday morning, while lower valleys may see up to an inch each period. * WHERE...Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine, Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and Salmon. * WHEN...From midnight Sunday night to noon MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.