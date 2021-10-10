Browns will be without Jadeveon Clowney against Chargers
Jadeveon Clowney has played a full season just once in his career and that will continue to be the case as he will miss Week 5 for the Cleveland Browns. On Saturday, the Cleveland Browns got some bad news as it was announced starting left tackle Jedrick Wills was going to be out against the Los Angeles Chargers. On Sunday, some more bad news hit as Jadevon Clowney was officially ruled out for the game against the Chargers.dawgpounddaily.com
