Lightning's Alex Barre-Boulet: Waived Sunday

Barre-Boulet was designated for waivers Sunday, Jonathan Willis The Athletic reports. Of the 43 players to hit waivers Sunday, Barre-Boulet could be one of the most attractive to teams around the league. He scored three goals through 15 games in his NHL debut last season and has amassed 136 points in 144 regular-season AHL games over the last three years. Whether he clears waivers or is claimed by another team, it seems like there's a good chance Barre-Boulet could open the season in the NHL.