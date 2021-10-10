Murphy snags first newspaper endorsement in bid for second term

“Tonight, we saw Phil Murphy once again dodge his record and attempt to deflect responsibility for his many failures of leadership. The bottom line is this: Murphy is the only person on the stage tonight whose policies contributed to the deaths of thousands of seniors and veterans and whose lockdowns led to the demise of a third of New Jersey’s small businesses. By contrast, Jack offered a way forward. We have an opportunity to change course and become a state where businesses can thrive and families can afford to stay together. The “Most Powerful Governor in America” may have not had a check on his power trip for the past four years, but this November, New Jersey voters will finally put an end to the madness.”

POLITICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO