Murphy snags first newspaper endorsement in bid for second term

By David Wildstein
New Jersey Globe
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Phil Murphy has picked up the first newspaper endorsement of the 2021 governor’s race, winning the backing of the New York Daily News. “Coming in after the wreckage of Chris Christie, Murphy has taken steps to right the woefully underfunded state pension system. He raised the minimum wage. He got marijuana legalized for adults,” the editorial said. “Most important, he is leading Jersey successfully through the nightmare of COVID, where, like its New York neighbor, the plague landed first and hardest before we knew how to fight back.”

newjerseyglobe.com

