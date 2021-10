Rau was waived by the Wild on Thursday for the purpose of reassignment to AHL Iowa. Rau appeared in just 14 contests for the Wild last year in which he garnered two assists, 15 shots and 23 hits while logging 9:34 of ice time per game. The 28-year-old center figures to remain on the shortlist of potential call-ups throughout the season but may not get into enough games to warrant a roster spot on most fantasy squads.

NHL ・ 9 DAYS AGO