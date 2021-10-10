Patriots vs. Texans betting odds: Week 5 moneyline, spread
A Sunday Night Football classic ended up in another loss for the New England Patriots. Tom Brady emerged victorious in his return to Gillette Stadium as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers eked out a 19-17 win in rainy Foxboro. Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones played valiantly, completing 31 of 40 passes for 275 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, but a missed 56-yard kick from Nick Folk off the left upright cemented their third defeat on the young season.www.nbcsports.com
Comments / 0